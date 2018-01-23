Police have determined a suspicious device found near an elementary school in Rancho Penasquitos to be non-hazardous following a short investigation.

A neighbor noticed the object along the side of the 14800 block of Penasquitos Drive at around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and called the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

An investigation of the device revealed what the neighbor saw was a water bottle covered by rubber gloves and wrapped in tape, according to SDPD.

During the investigation police asked nearby Rolling Hills Elementary School to keep its students on campus.

Investigators from the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Bomb Squad were called in to assist officers.

SDPD said the investigation was done out of an abundance of caution and reminded the community that, "If you see something, please say something."