Father, 92, Shoots and Kills Son, 51, in Their Old Town Home: SDPD

A man was shot dead by another man believed to be his father in their Old Town home Wednesday night, San Diego police confirmed.

SDPD responded to a call for help from a neighbor who said a man was calling for help, saying that he had just shot his son.

Officers arrived and found a 51-year-old man dead in a house on Juan Street between Sunset Road and Heritage County Park, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs.

The suspect, a 92-year-old man who also lives at the home, was across the street at a neighbor's house when officers arrived. The suspect and victim are believed to be father and son, SDPD said.

Dobbs said the suspect was being questioned Downtown while investigators at the scene interviewed neighbors.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

