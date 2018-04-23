SDPD Investigating Homicide in Mountain View

San Diego police are investigating a homicide in Mountain View.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed that a homicide victim was brought alive to the Sharp Coronado Hospital and later died.

The investigation is underway near the 300 block of Southlook Avenue, east of S. 36th Street and south of Gilmore Street. The emergency room parking lot outside the Coronado hospital is also being treated as a crime scene.

No other information was available.

