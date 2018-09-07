SDPD Investigating 4 Car Break-Ins Outside Benihana in Mission Valley

NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports from Benihana where several patients ended their night out with sour feelings in their stomachs. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Four cars were broken into while their owners were enjoying a Friday evening meal at Benihana in Mission Valley.

One of the families was celebrating a birthday. Another car owner was out on a date. All four of the car owners left the restaurant to find their windows shattered.

Two of the cars were parked in the Benihana parking lot and the other two were parked along Camino Del Rio South.

One of the victims told police they saw someone across the street apparently rummaging through something. When the victim confronted the person about the break-ins they ren into the bushes.

Officers say they searched through the bush area but didn't find anyone or any property.

Police are still investigating and trying to figure out what was stolen, though they did say one purse was taken from a car.

The manager of the restaurant said there are no surveillance cameras outside of the building.

Officers do not have any suspects.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.