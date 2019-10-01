SDPD Identifies Teenage Homicide Victim Found in Logan Heights

A man found dead in a home in Logan Heights Saturday night has been identified by police as a teenager.

The San Diego Police Department said 19-year-old Joshua Noe Martinez was found unresponsive in a home on the 2800 block of Clay Avenue.

A resident of the home claimed they had found him with trauma to his body at about 10:35 p.m. and called police.

Martinez was declared dead when officers arrived on the scene, SDPD confirmed.

SDPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are still investigating. They have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

