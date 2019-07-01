Police ID Man Who Was Stabbed to Death in Pacific Beach

The San Diego Police Department released photos of the suspect involved in the deadly stabbing that occurred in Pacific Beach last week. NBC 7's Omari Flemming has more. (Published Saturday, June 29, 2019)

On Monday, San Diego police released the name of the man who was stabbed to death in Pacific Beach after an argument in late June.

Sean Paul Snellman, 40, was killed after he and another man allegedly got into some sort of argument just after 1 a.m. on June 22, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Anthony Dupree.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Grand Avenue. The area is near a 7-Eleven store, surf shops, bars, and restaurants.

According to Dupree, Snellman had been inside the 7-Eleven and when he left the store, got into an argument with the suspect. The tense encounter escalated and, ultimately, the suspect stabbed Snellman.

PB Homicide Investigation

San Diego Police are trying to find the man behind a deadly stabbing outside a 7 Eleven in Pacific Beach. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published Saturday, June 22, 2019)

Some witnesses described the fight and the scene as "chaotic."

When officers arrived at the scene, Snellman was suffering from stab wounds to his torso. He was rushed to a local hospital but died a short time later, Dupree said.

Pacific Beach resident Michael Langsdale lives a block away from the scene and was hanging out at home when he heard and saw the commotion outside. When he walked outside, he saw the victim on the ground.

"It really didn’t look good because he stopped moving," he explained.

Although Langsdale said he's never experienced violence like this in his neighborhood, he said the area can get a bit rowdy with the nightlife scene and the crowds.

The suspect fled the area on foot before investigators arrived, Dupree said.

Officials said the suspect was last seen carrying a long board style skateboard and was wearing a black shirt, blue-colored jeans, black shoes, and a black hat. Police said the suspect is likely in his 20s to 30s. He may also have gold braces or a gold mouth grill.

SDPD released photos of the suspect on Saturday.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the police department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.