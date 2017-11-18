SDPD Hosts 8th Annual Thanksgiving Rice Drive

The San Diego Police Department Multi-Cultural Community Relations Office hosted the eighth annual Thanksgiving rice drive Saturday.

More than 1,000 families in need filled the offices over the weekend to get a bag. "Instead of a turkey [we give rice] because this rice can help them throughout the month not only one day,” volunteer Diane Souinphoumy told NBC 7.

The event was co-hosted by the San Diego Police Department's Asian Youth Organization and Pan Pacific Law Enforcement Association.

This year more than 36,000 pounds of rice were donated, doubling last year’s amount. “Everything that comes in is from our donors, our supporters so they either give us monetary donations so we can buy a bag of rice or they just bring the rice. So that’s how we provide to the community," SDPD Sgt. Al Ambito said.

“This is an amazing day,” he said. “So far we’ve reached our 1,000 families … and we still have a couple palettes left."



