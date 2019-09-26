SDPD Changes Policy to Test Sexual Assault Kits

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes explains the details of the changes brought on by criticism from the District Attorney. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

The San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday that it is changing its policy on testing sexual assault kits. This comes after San Diego's District Attorney criticized the department for its testing methods.

"I think it's wonderful, I think it's great news," said sexual assault attorney Jessica Pride.

Pride supports SDPD's new policy for testing sexual assault kits, saying it will help catch criminals.

"By testing more rape kits and finding more DNA to put into the system the hope is we're going to catch hits," explained Pride.

When a nurse collects a sexual assault kit, six swabs are taken from the victim. Under SDPD's previous policy, which was put in place 6-months ago, only one swab is tested from the kits.

NBC 7's media partner, Voice of San Diego, recently interviewed District Attorney Summer Stephan in response to SDPD's previous policy. Stephan blasted the department saying it was wrong to implement less rigorous testing procedures.

In response, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said, "Protecting the public, which includes victims of sexual assault, is the most important objective at the San Diego Police Department. Moving forward, the department will test every single kit using a six-swab method."

District Attorney, Summer Stephen sent NBC 7 the following statement in response to the change:

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with Chief Nisleit and SDPD to test all sexual assault kits and have complete confidence that the testing will be accomplished in accordance with nationally-recognized best practices."

SDPD said they would work with a private lab to get all 1,700 kits in their possession tested.

The State Legislature recently passed Senate Bill 22, known as the Sexual Assault Victims' DNA Bill of Rights. SB-22 sets firm timelines for all law enforcement agencies to get sexual assault kits to crime labs and firm deadlines for crime labs to test the kits.

It is currently on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk awaiting his signature.