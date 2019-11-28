SDPD, CVPD, and NCPD Team Up to Serve 1,500 Thanksgiving Meals

Rain, wind or lightning didn’t stop the San Diego, Chula Vista and National City police departments from teaming together to serve 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to families in need from shelters across the county.

Officers hosted their annual “Breaking Bread” Thanksgiving at the Panera Bread at 555 Broadway in Chula Vista.

Several members from different churches also helped serve the meals, and volunteers even delivered meals to shelters because they worried some families would not show up on account of the heavy rain.

Outside the restaurant, several tents were set up to allow for music and dance, but it was too wet.

Strong gusts of wind blew over a couple tents but police officers on site helped stopped them from blowing away.

Thunder riled up the crowds and kept everyone inside, so Santa Claus had to help calm children and keep hem smiling throughout the rest of their holiday meal.

SDPD said last year they served 1,200 meals, and they were pleased to pass that number by a couple hundred this year.