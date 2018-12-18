SDPD Arrests Teen Suspected in Multiple Sexual Assaults

San Diego police announced the arrest of a teenager suspected in multiple sexual assaults and investigators say they are looking for any additional victims.

The San Diego Police Department said it took 18-year-old Seth Roberts into custody on Dec. 5. and he remained in custody on $1.25 million bail as of Tuesday.

Roberts is the suspect in at least three sex assaults, SDPD said. The first case happened on Summit Meadow Road near the Sweetwater Summit Regional Park, the second happened on the 2000 block of Reed Avenue in Pacific Beach and the third occurred on the 1000 block of Kostner Drive in Otay Mesa West.

Investigators say Roberts would identify himself as Seth to young females and befriend them by telling them he was from out of state before sexually assaulting them with a weapon.

Roberts is facing 13 felony sex crime charges including rape by force, false imprisonment, and a sex crime against a victim under 14 years old.

SDPD did not provide details regarding where Roberts lived but said the department believes he is from Oklahoma and arrived in the San Diego area in October of this year.

Roberts' next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information on cases involving Roberts is asked to call SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.