SDPD Arrests Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen in North Park

San Diego police arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a teenager at a bus stop in North Park last month.

The San Diego Police Department said 38-year-old Thomas Luis Salas pulled up to the bus stop on the corner of 30th Street and El Cajon Boulevard at around 7:15 a.m. on May 31 and approached a 17-year-old girl.

He made conversation with the teen and offered her a handshake. When she went to shake his hand, Salas grabbed the girl's arm and tried pulling her into his running SUV, SDPD said.

Police said the teen fought back and was able to run away. Officers responded to the scene and eventually identified Salas as a suspect then arrested him.

SDPD is asking anyone who knows of potential victims to call SDPD Mid-City Division detectives Sgt. Don Williams (619-516-3006) or Deanna Mora (619-516-3066).

Salas is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was unshaven with a goatee at the time of the attempted kidnapping, according to SDPD.

Police described him as having "squinty" eyes, or a "sleepy appearance." Salas has a tattoo on his right arm of a cartoon face inside a "sunburst" or "flame" design, SDPD said.

Investigators believe Salas may have approached and tried to started conversation with other young women.

Salas remains in custody as of June 11 on $750,000 bail.

No other information was available.

First Alert Weather After Weeks of June Gloom, San Diegans Feel Record Highs

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.