NBC 7's Dave Summers was at the suspect's home when detectives were collecting bags of evidence. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Police say they have arrested a teenage suspect in two indecent exposure cases at a University City middle school.

San Diego Police Department officers took a 17-year-old into custody Friday evening at his parents’ home near Lakewood and Via La Piz streets less than a mile away from Standley Middle School.

On Tuesday and Thursday this week, two students reported that a man flashed them while they walked home from Standley.

On Tuesday, a man in a silver Subaru Forester pulled up next to a student on Erlanger Street and asked her to come to his car while he was exposing himself, according to Principal Bill Pearson.

Standley Middle School Flasher Reports Concern Parents

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 7, 2018)

The second alleged incident happened near the intersection of Cozzens Street and Pavlov Avenue. Both took place within a mile of the school.

Pearson described the suspect as a man in his early 20s. SDPD sources said the man officers took into custody Friday was 17 years old. Detectives also searched a grey Subaru parked in his parents’ driveway.

“I'm relieved. I'm really happy,” one neighborhood parent told NBC 7. “I just heard about it this morning and I was startled. It makes me feel very comforted that it's taken care of and my kids are safer."

NBC-7 cameras were rolling when SDPD detectives searched the teen’s home collected bags of evidence.

Besides the suspect’s parents, investigators interviewed a 19-year-old male who was with the suspect Friday at the time of the arrest.

No one else has been charged in connection with these crimes.