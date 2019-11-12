A bird flew into an San Diego Gas & Electric substation Tuesday afternoon, knocking out power to about 24,000 customers in the Mid-City area Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility.

The power went out at 11:57 a.m., according to SDG&E spokesperson Denice Menard.

We are working to restore power to approx. 24,000 customers in the Mid-City and College area after a bird made contact with equipment feeding one of our substations. Thank you for your patience as we work to turn power back on as quickly and safely as possible #poweroutage — SDG&E (@SDGE) November 12, 2019

The affected communities include Rolando, E. State College, W. State College, La Mesa, City Heights, Chollas Creek, Oak Park, Kensington, Talmadge, City Heights, according to SDG&E's power outage map.

Multiple schools in the area, including Crawford High, Fay Elementary, and Mann Middle, were without power, according to San Diego Unified School District.

San Diego State University confirmed several of its buildings were also without power. The university canceled classes until 5 p.m. except for "classes in buildings that are not impacted."

SDG&E is reporting several neighborhods impacted by the power outage: Rolando/ E State College/ La Mesa/ City Heights/ Chollas Creek/ Oak Park. SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine the cause, reported at 11:57 a.m. If you are in need of assistance, please call 911. — San Diego State University (@SDSU) November 12, 2019

Menard said power should be restored by 4:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

