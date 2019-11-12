A bird flew into an San Diego Gas & Electric substation Tuesday afternoon, knocking out power to about 24,000 customers in the Mid-City area Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility.
The power went out at 11:57 a.m., according to SDG&E spokesperson Denice Menard.
The affected communities include Rolando, E. State College, W. State College, La Mesa, City Heights, Chollas Creek, Oak Park, Kensington, Talmadge, City Heights, according to SDG&E's power outage map.
Multiple schools in the area, including Crawford High, Fay Elementary, and Mann Middle, were without power, according to San Diego Unified School District.
San Diego State University confirmed several of its buildings were also without power. The university canceled classes until 5 p.m. except for "classes in buildings that are not impacted."
Menard said power should be restored by 4:30 p.m.
No other information was available.
