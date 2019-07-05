SDG&E Working to Cap Gas Leak in University Heights

A San Diego Gas and Electric crew had an alley in University Heights taped off Friday afternoon as they worked to cap a gas line someone accidentally hit while digging.

The line was punctured just before 4 p.m. on the 4650 block of Louisiana Street south of Adams Avenue and north of Madison Avenue, according to officials.

SDG&E said the leak was affecting only the property owner who struck the half-inch line. The utility said at around 5:50 p.m. that the leak had beens topped.

No evacuations were ordered. Some neighbors were advised to keep their windows closed.

Gas leak in University Heights- SDG&E working to contain it @nbcsandiegopic.twitter.com/AIFBopevyr — Danica McAdam (@DanicaTVNews) July 5, 2019

SDG&E is reminding San Diegans to "Call Before You Dig." The safety campaign reminds residents they can call 811 to have a utility representative come to their home and mark where gas and other lines run.

Requests can be made by phone or online two days before you want to start your digging.

No other information was available.

