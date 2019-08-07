SDG&E Responding to Gas Leak Near City Heights - NBC 7 San Diego
SDG&E Responding to Gas Leak Near City Heights

By Christina Bravo

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    San Diego Gas & Electric was responding to a gas leak in the City Heights area.

    A third-party contractor struck a half-inch pipe near Landis and 41st streets east of Interstate 15 before 9:20 a.m., SDG&E said. The leak was less than a half-mile from Cherokee Point Elementary School. 

    The gas agency was on scene working to determine the source of the leak.

    No evacuations were immediately ordered but a four-block area could be evacuated if the source was not quickly located, a spokesperson said. 

    No injuries were reported. 

     

    No other information was available.

