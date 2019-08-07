SDG&E Responding to Gas Leak Near City Heights

San Diego Gas & Electric was responding to a gas leak in the City Heights area.

A third-party contractor struck a half-inch pipe near Landis and 41st streets east of Interstate 15 before 9:20 a.m., SDG&E said. The leak was less than a half-mile from Cherokee Point Elementary School.

The gas agency was on scene working to determine the source of the leak.

No evacuations were immediately ordered but a four-block area could be evacuated if the source was not quickly located, a spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

