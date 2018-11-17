2,200 Without Power in North Park Outage: SDG&E

A power outage in North Park left more than 2,200 customers without power Saturday morning.

San Diego Gas and Electric said the power outage occurred at 7:54 a.m.

Communities in University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, and West State College were affected.

SDG&E said it expects power to be restored by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.

No other information was available.

