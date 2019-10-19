Downed SDG&E Line Caused Oceanside Brush Fire

A small brush fire in Oceanside was started by sparks from a downed SDG&E power line on Saturday, according to Oceanside Fire Department. The power line was downed due to accidental circumstances, they added.

Oceanside firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire around 1:15 p.m. near 1921 Willowbrook Drive in Oceanside. Crews found a small, quarter-acre brush fire with a moderate rate of spread.

Crews were able to knock down the fire by 2 p.m. and began mopping up. There were 15 personnel assigned to the fire.

Members of County Parks and Recreation assisted units in gaining quick access to the front of the fire, Oceanside FD said.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.