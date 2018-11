An image of an SDFD firefighter at work on July 14, 2018.

Firefighters were working on extinguishing a small fire that sparked along a roadway in Grantville.

SDFD tweeted just after 6 p.m. the fire was approximately 20 feet by 30 feet in size on the 4700 block fo Mission Gorge Place.

Two fire engines were at the scene.

No other information was available.

Firefighters in San Diego not taking any chances with these high winds racing to put out even the smallest fires. Here’s one that popped not far from SDSU. @nbcsandiegopic.twitter.com/iyfvXReZv8 — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) November 14, 2018

