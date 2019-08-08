SDFD Responds to Fire on Campus of Jefferson Elementary in North Park

Firefighters responded to a fire burning on the campus of Jefferson Elementary School in North Park Thursday night.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said that crews arrived and saw smoke they thought was coming from the roof.

After investigating they determined the fire was caused by construction crews sweating copper pipes for air conditioning units. The heat smoldered tar paper and other roofing material which then caught fire, SDFD said.

The fire then burned through the roof and dropped down onto the stage of the school's auditorium, burning some old Christmas ornaments.

SDFD said the fire did not cause a lot of damage.

Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were called to the scene.

School is not currently in session and there is a air conditioning project underway at the campus, according to SDFD.

No other information was available.

