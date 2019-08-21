NBC 7's Nicole Gomez explains how a woman fell 30 feet and was trapped in between two walls. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

A San Diego Fire-Rescue crew rescued a woman who fell 30 feet between two walls in Old Town Wednesday night.

The woman may have locked herself out of her apartment on Ampudia Street and was trying to get in through a balcony when she fell three stories at around 9:30 p.m., SDFD Battalion Chief Dan Eddy said.

SDFD said the woman fell into an open air shaft for the building's trash chute. She was unable to move but she was talking with emergency crews.

"The last thing we want to do is yank her out," Eddy said. "Because she was stable, we took the time, got her in a basket to get her out evenly with our rope system and transported to the hospital."

Crews were able to hoist the woman out around 10:30 p.m.

The woman suffered head, back and neck injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.