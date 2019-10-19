San Diego Fire-Rescue will increase staffing for two days due to Santa Ana winds expected this weekend.

Beginning on Sunday at 8 a.m. until Monday at 8 p.m. firefighters’ pilots and crew will be on overtime to combat any fires that pop up within the county, according to Monica Muñoz with SDFD.

“We are preparing for this weather event, we don’t expect extreme fire weather potential but even a small Santa Ana in these days can cause a rapidly growing fire so we’re preparing to protect the public,” said Deputy Chief for SDFD, Steve Wright.

On Sunday calm winds are expected between 5 to 10 miles per hour, and lowering at night to 5 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday winds can be expected to reach 10 miles per hour. The strongest winds are expected Sunday night through Monday morning, NWS said.

“Be careful of what you’re doing especially handling any hot smoking material with a camp fire, cooking fire, and be cognizant of the weather,” Wright explained.

Five additional brush engines, two water tenders and two firefighting helicopters will be available around the clock Sunday and Monday, SDFD confirmed.

“Our concern is that multiple fires will start in a further geographic area away from each other and we will need extra resources,” said Wright.