The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department began its third annual two-day Girls Empowerment Camp Saturday.

More than 150 campers signed up for the camp which gives them hands-on exposure to firefighting and other aspects of a public safety career opportunities.

“They’re cutting with a chainsaw. They’re climbing a 100-foot aerial ladder,” said Jeri Miuccio, co-creator of the Girls Empowerment Camp. “It's so empowering for them because where they thought they were shy, they realize they can overcome so many challenges.”

The campers also get CPR training, AED training, and life skills with the professional guidance of volunteers from various fire stations across California, according to Miuccio.

“I learned how to escape a dark building without any sight with a buddy and break wood with an ax,” said Addy Vilardi, a Fallbrook High student. “And I learned how to climb from a ladder off a fire truck.”

This empowerment camp was free and open to teens of all genders from ages 14 to 18.

"We’re not just focusing on fire, we’re focusing on empowering our youth because that means they're getting braver, stronger and more confident," said Miuccio.

For more information visit the SDFD website.