A mountain biker was pulled out of a Sorrento Valley canyon by a helicopter after becoming injured Saturday afternoon.

The mountain biker sustained a head injury in a Canyon near the Los Penasquitos Canyon Trail at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD crews requested a medical helicopter to help pull the biker out of the canyon. The biker was then transferred to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego.

The extent of the biker’s injuries was not made available.

The Los Penasquitos Canyon Trail separates Sorrento Valley and Carmel Valley.

The area where the biker was injured was near the 4100 block of Sorrento Valley Boulevard.

No other information was available.

