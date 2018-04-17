Woman Hit By Armored Truck in La Jolla Pronounced Dead at Hospital: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    A woman walking her dog was struck by an armored truck Tuesday in a La Jolla shopping center parking lot and later died, police confirmed.

    The woman was hit by a Garda truck just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the La Jolla Village Shopping Center off Villa La Jolla Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

    SDPD said Tuesday was the victim's 22nd birthday.

    No other information was available.

