A woman walking her dog was struck by an armored truck Tuesday in a La Jolla shopping center parking lot and later died, police confirmed.

The woman was hit by a Garda truck just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the La Jolla Village Shopping Center off Villa La Jolla Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

SDPD said Tuesday was the victim's 22nd birthday.

No other information was available.

