Two Killed, Two Injured, 100 Homes Destroyed in Fire in Tecate

At least two people were killed and two others were injured in a brush fire that sparked at around 1 a.m. Friday in the border city of Tecate, Mexico.

Two people were killed, two suffered burn injuries, and 100 homes were destroyed in the blaze, according to the Tecate Fire Department. As of around 8:30 p.m. Friday, the fire was estimated at just over 3,000 acres.

Tecate is located opposite the U.S.-Mexico border from Tecate, California at the terminus of State Route 188 south of State Route 94.

Mexican fire agencies were battling a wave of wildfires in the region Friday, including Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada. More information on those fires can be found at Telemundo20.com.

