Toddler, 2, Drowns in Backyard Swimming Pool in Oceanside

A 2-year-old drowned Saturday in a tragic accident in a backyard swimming pool in Oceanside, police confirmed.

Officials at the Oceanside Police Department received a call around 2 p.m. reporting a drowning at a home in the 1800 block of Moreno Street.

Family members said the toddler fell into a backyard swimming pool. They pulled the tot out, but the child was unconscious and not breathing.

Family members began CPR until police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

The child was rushed to the hospital by ambulance an although medics tried to revive the toddler, the child died, police said.

No other information was available.

