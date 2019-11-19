Smash-and-Grab Robbery Targets Jewelry Store in National City - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Smash-and-Grab Robbery Targets Jewelry Store in National City

Shattered glass and jewelry trays were seen sprawled on the floor of the store as police investigated

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA

    A group of six masked burglars smashed display cases and swiped jewelry from a store at the Westfield mall Tuesday in National City.

    The burglary took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the Jared store at 2960 Plaza Bonita Road.

    At least four suspects participated in the burglary, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun, according to the National City Police Department.

    The suspects held some employees at gunpoint while others broke display cabinets and loaded up on valuable jewelry.

    There were five employees in the store at the time, according to the NCPD.

    The suspects fled in an unknown direction in a dark-colored sedan.

    Police tape still lined the parking lot of the store as of 10 p.m. Several people including employees were seen outside the store speaking with police.

    An NBC 7 crew spotted multiple jewelry trays sprawled on the floor of the store along with shattered glass.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices