Smash-and-Grab Robbery Targets Jewelry Store in National City

A group of six masked burglars smashed display cases and swiped jewelry from a store at the Westfield mall Tuesday in National City.

The burglary took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the Jared store at 2960 Plaza Bonita Road.

At least four suspects participated in the burglary, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun, according to the National City Police Department.

The suspects held some employees at gunpoint while others broke display cabinets and loaded up on valuable jewelry.

There were five employees in the store at the time, according to the NCPD.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction in a dark-colored sedan.

Police tape still lined the parking lot of the store as of 10 p.m. Several people including employees were seen outside the store speaking with police.

An NBC 7 crew spotted multiple jewelry trays sprawled on the floor of the store along with shattered glass.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.