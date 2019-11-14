SWAT Standoff with Barricaded Suspect in Spring Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SWAT Standoff with Barricaded Suspect in Spring Valley

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA

    A suspect barricaded themselves in a Spring Valley mobile home Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from deputies and SWAT agents.

    Some neighboring units at the Sweetwater Lodge Mobile Home on Jamacha Boulevard were evacuated, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

    Fugitive Task Force agents tried to take the suspect, who was wanted on a felony warrant, into custody before they barricaded themselves in a home.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices