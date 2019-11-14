SWAT Standoff with Barricaded Suspect in Spring Valley

A suspect barricaded themselves in a Spring Valley mobile home Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from deputies and SWAT agents.

Some neighboring units at the Sweetwater Lodge Mobile Home on Jamacha Boulevard were evacuated, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Fugitive Task Force agents tried to take the suspect, who was wanted on a felony warrant, into custody before they barricaded themselves in a home.

No other information was available.

