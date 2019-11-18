SUV Hits Pedestrian in City Heights

Traffic on a stretch of El Cajon Boulevard in City Heights was shut down Monday evening after an SUV hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was hit near 46th Street at around 5 p.m., according to police. The pedestrian became trapped under the SUV after the collision.

Westbound traffic on El Cajon Boulevard was shut down at Menlo Avenue and eastbound traffic was stopped at 46th Street.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.