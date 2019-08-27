SDSO Investigating Body Found Near Casino in Valley Center - NBC 7 San Diego
SDSO Investigating Body Found Near Casino in Valley Center

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Deputies have been investigating the discovery of a body near Valley View Casino in Valley Center since around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to 28020 N. Lake Wholford Road Tuesday morning and homicide detectives arrived about two hours later.

    The scene is just north of the casino. Deputies were still investigating as of 9 p.m.

    No other information was available.

