A 2-year-old child is in CPR status after falling into a pool Saturday night, according to San Diego Police.

The Child fell into a pool around 7:40 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mission Center Road in Mission Valley, according to SDPD.

The child is being transported to Rady Children's Hospital, according to Officials.

No other information was available.

