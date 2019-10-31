Fire Sparks in Apartment Unit in Ramona

A fire broke out in an apartment unit Thursday night in Ramona forcing deputies to evacuate neighbors in the complex.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the fire broke out in an upstairs unit at the Ramona Vista apartments at 617 11th Street at around 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one unit and were expected to remain at the scene for around two hours.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.