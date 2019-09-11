Police are in Pursuit of a Assault Suspect on I-10

A view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline.

You are watching a live stream from the Los Angeles area.

Police were pursuing a driver wanted for assault with a deadly weapon traveling east on the 10 Freeway Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase around 11:10 p.m., as the black vehicle moved east on the 10 Freeway.

The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.