Police are in Pursuit of a Assault Suspect on I-10 - NBC 7 San Diego
Police are in Pursuit of a Assault Suspect on I-10

By NBC LA

Published Sep 11, 2019 at 11:15 PM | Updated at 11:30 PM PDT on Sep 11, 2019

    Police were pursuing a driver wanted for assault with a deadly weapon traveling east on the 10 Freeway Wednesday night.

    Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase around 11:10 p.m., as the black vehicle moved east on the 10 Freeway.

    The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

