Police Pursuit in San Fernando Valley Area

Police were pursuing a possible man with a gun traveling at high speeds in the San Fernando Valley area Monday, authorities said.

Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase around 5:50 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they were chasing a possible man with a gun.

The dark sedan exited the 170 Freeway around 6 p.m. in the city of Pacoima. The driver took the chase vehicle on the wrong side of the street and nearly crashed into multiple vehicles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it pulled off the pursuit on the ground, which is usually a tactic used when a pursuit driver is driving in a dangerous manner. An LAPD helicopter was still visible overhead and appeared to be monitoring the vehicle.

The vehicle was hitting speeds of 70 mph to 80 mph on surface streets, going into shopping centers and gas stations to cut intersections and avoid lights. The car often used the center divider to pass vehicles and avoid traffic.

