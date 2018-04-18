Slow-Speed Pursuit Ends with Suspect's Surrender in Valencia Park

A pursuit suspect was forcibly taken out of her car by police after she came to a stop on the side of a street in Valencia Park and refused commands to exit her vehicle.

News Chopper 7 was following the slow-speed pursuit and hovered above the scene where the driver stopped on the 5600 block of Olvera Avenue.

Within seconds, dozens of San Diego and Harbor police officers were staged behind the suspect vehicle using their squad cars as cover.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the pursuit was initiated by Harbor Police (HP) at around 6:30 p.m. The driver pulled over after leading police through neighborhood streets for about 30 minutes.

Police attempted to coax the driver out of her car for about 20 more minutes before a group of around seven officers, including a K-9 unit, descended on the driver's door.

The suspect was taken into custody by HP.

SDPD could not confirm where pursuit started or what the suspect was wanted for.

No other information was available.

