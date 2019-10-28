Bullet Found in Bathroom at Point Loma High School: SDUSD

Bomb threats were made against Point Loma High School in San Diego on three separate occasions in early April.

A bullet was found in a bathroom Monday at Point Loma High School prompting an investigation by school police, the San Diego Unified School District confirmed.

A letter sent to PLHS families said the investigation determined there was no threat to students.

“The safety and security of our students is the district’s top priority. School safety begins at home with establishing a foundation of communication with your students,” the letter said.

There will be an increased police presence at the school Tuesday, according to the district.

The district and PLHS’s principle confirmed reports of a set of keys being stolen from a custodial cart on campus, but the district does not believe the two incidents are connected. The set of keys did not include a master key for the campus, the SDUSD said.

The district encourages students to call Crime Stoppers (888) 580-8477 or text 27463 (CRIMES) with anonymous tips.

No other information was available.

