Person Shot in Encanto, Suspect Outstanding: Police

One person was shot in Encanto and the suspect was still outstanding Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Stork Street and Akins Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

One person was shot in the leg and the suspect was still outstanding, police said. No description of the suspect was available at this time.

The condition of the victim was also unavailable at this time.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.