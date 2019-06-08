Pedestrian Struck by On-Duty Police Car

An on-duty San Diego police car has hit a pedestrian while responding to a burglary in progress in Hillcrest, Sgt. Michael Tansey confirmed.

The incident occurred at 11 p.m. Saturday night near West University Avenue and Front Street, behind the Mission Hills-Hillcrest Library. Officials confirmed the pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.

Washington Street is closed in both directions between First Street and Front Street.

No other information was available.

