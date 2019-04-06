Driver Dead After Veering Off NB I-15 Near Fallbrook

A driver is dead after they lost control of their car while they attempted to pass a semi-truck on Interstate 15 just north of Fallbrook Saturday.

The car identified as a white Kia was traveling northbound on I-15 at around 3:50 p.m.

It lost control while trying to pass a semi-truck on the right shoulder, left the roadway and landed on Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Valley Boulevard.

No other information was available.

