One-Acre Vegetation Fire in Fallbrook

Fire crews responded to the scene of a one-acre vegetation fire, that started Friday afternoon in Fallbrook.

The fire was reported at 4:24 p.m. by Cal Fire San Diego in a tweet. Cal Fire reported that the one-acre vegetation fire is near the 4000 block of De Luz Road in the community of De Luz.

Officals report that the fire has a slow rate of speed and no evacuations have been ordered.

As of 4:40 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire is 1.5 acres and holding.

