A jewelry sale arrangement made by two OfferUp app users led to gunshots Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Chula Vista Costco.

Three shots were fired after the purchase plan went bad, according to Chula Vista Police Department Lieutenant Joe Briles.

Two men decided to meet in the parking lot of the Costco Wholesale at 1130 Broadway to facilitate the sale. What turned the sale sour wasn't specified, but shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. while the parking lot was full of employees and patrons, Lt. Briles said.

CVPD officers arrived after one party invovled called 911. Both parties were arrested and face criminal charges, according to Briles.

A Glock handgun was recovered from the scene. Two bullet holes were also found in the side of an Acura parked in the lot.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

In June, a man and a woman were shot by the woman's estranged partner n the same parking lot.

