Hiker Dies in Monserate Mountain Preserve

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 45 minutes ago

    A man was pronounced dead Thursday after he went into cardiac arrest while hiking in the Monserate Mountain Preserve in Fallbrook.

    The man went into cardiac arrest while hiking a "significant trail" in the preserve, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

    Witnesses were giving the man CPR when medics arrived, and medics continued CPR until the man was pronounced dead.

    A NCFPD helicopter was called to transport the man's body to a more accessible area so it could be taken away.

    No other information was available.

    A Red Flag Warning was in effect Thursday starting at 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday.

