Flooding Causes Power Outage Affecting Buildings on Campus of SDSU

Flooding caused a power outage that left several buildings on the campus of San Diego State University in the dark Thursday, the university confirmed.

The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m. and was affecting Hepner Hall, East Commons, Administration, Physical Sciences, the Faculty Staff Club, and other buildings.

SDSU confirmed about an hour later that flooding in the basement of the Physical Sciences building caused the outage. There were no life, safety, or campus threats and no injuries were reported, the university said.

Students will be notified if their Thursday evening classes were going to be cancelled, according to the school.

SDSU advised anyone in or near the impacted buildings should stay where they are in a safe location.

Power was restored in the Adams Humanities building at around 4:26 p.m., SDSU said. By 5:17 p.m., power had been restored to all affected buildings except for the Physical Sciences building.

No other information was available.

First Alert Weather SDG&E Starts Restoring Power, 5K Remain Without Electricity

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.