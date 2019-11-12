Flames Tear Through Condo in Solana Beach

Flames tore through a Solana Beach condo complex Tuesday night forcing residents and neighbors to evacuate while firefighters scrambled to protect their property.

The fire sparked at around 9 p.m. at the Del Mar Beach Club condo complex at 760 Pacific Surf Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The Solana Beach, Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe, Vista, and San Diego fire departments responded. At one point, there were a combined 68 fire and 15 medical personnel from those agencies at the scene.

Flames could be seen on the roof of the multi-story building. Firefighters used ladder booms to put themselves in better position to fight the fire.

The roaring flames damaged the roof of the building and caused it to collapse in two places, a batallion chief said.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information was available.

