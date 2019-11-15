Outbuildings Catch Fire on Residential Property in National City

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has the latest from the scene. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

Multiple outbuildings on a residential property in National City caught fire Friday night, nearly forcing evacuations of residents and some neighbors.

The National City Fire Department said the fire broke out at 2516 Granger Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Flames spread from brush to more than one outbuilding on the lot, according to the NCFD. No evacuations were enforced.

The home on the property didn not catch on fire, according to the NCFD.

No other information was available.

