Fire Burning Near Structures in Otay River Valley in Chula Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Multiple fire agencies are responding to a vegetation fire burning in the Otay River Valley in Chula Vista.

    The San Diego Police Department said the fire sparked near structures in the area of Faivre Street, Hollister Street, Beyer Road and Palm Avenue.

    The Chula Vista Police Department said it was conducting evacuations in the area.

    Helicopters were overhead making water drops.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

