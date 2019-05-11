Fatal Crash in El Cajon Near Jamacha Road

A fatal accident occurred in El Cajon Saturday night according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the intersection of Jamacha Road and Granite Hills Drive.

El Cajon PD confirmed CPR was in progress at the scene by a witness of the crash. But the victim was later confirmed dead by Heartland Fire and Rescue.

Police confirmed that the intersection of Granite Hills Dr. and Jamacha Rd. will be closed in both directions.

No other information was available.

