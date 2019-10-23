1 Killed in Gang-Related Stabbing at Family Park in Escondido: EPD

A male was placed in handcuffs at the scene while police investigated.

The Escondido Police Department is investigating a deadly gang-related stabbing that took place at a neighborhood park Wednesday night.

EPD Lieutenant Mike Kearny said about 20 individuals were involved in a fight at Grove Park on East Mission Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

One person involved was found with multiple stab wounds, Lt. Kearny said. That victim was transported to Palomar Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was available.

1 Killed in Gang Stabbing at Escondido Park

