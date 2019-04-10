SD County Fair Announces 2019 Concert Lineup

How 'Oz'-some is this? On Wednesday, the San Diego County Fair announced its 2019 summer concert series lineup -- and it features Smokey Robinson, Lindsey Stirling, Air Supply, Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Los Tigres del Norte, the Wailers, Blood Sweat & Tears and many others.

The beloved annual event (with its 2019 theme of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz") runs from May 31 through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. With 27 nights of entertainment on deck, the fair promises something for nearly everyone with shows taking place at its Corona Grandstand, Paddock, and Solid Gold stages.

Perhaps the year's biggest attraction is none other than Pitbull, "Mr. Worldwide" himself, who is scheduled to take the Grandstand Stage on Saturday, June 29. The last time the Grammy-winning international superstar performed in town, he sold out the then-named Valley View Casino Center in 2017.

While concerts held on the Paddock and Solid Gold stages are free with paid admission to the fair, tickets for individual Corona Grandstand Stage shows go on sale on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. PST here (a few are already on sale).

Check out the full lineups for the three stages below, and visit the San Diego County Fair website for more information.

The 2019 San Diego County Fair Corona Grandstage Stage lineup

May 31: Justin Moore, tickets are $31-$49

June 1: Jim Gaffigan, tickets are $28-$69*

June 2: La Adictiva; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $34-$49

June 5: Banda El Recodo; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $39-$54

June 6: Fab Four; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $32-$44

June 7: Jeff Dunham, ticket prices are $29-$69*

June 9: Christian Nodal; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $39-$57

June 12: Jake Owen, ticket prices are $29-$54

June 13: Creedence Clearwater Revisited; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $33-$44

June 14: Toby Keith, ticket prices are $44-$127*

June 15: Smokey Robinson, ticket prices are $28-$54*

June 16: Mariachi Del Sol at 6 p.m.; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $32-$44

June 20: The Tenderloins/Impractical Jokers, ticket prices are $34-$84*

June 21: AJR; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $51-$59.

June 22: 15th annual Gospel Festival: The Walls Group and the Clark Sisters at 7 p.m.; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $33-$44

June 23: Grupo Intocable; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $32-$44

June 27: Lindsey Stirling; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $49-$64*

June 28: Air Supply; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $33-$44*

June 29: Pitbull, ticket prices are $67-$89*

June 30: Los Tigres Del Norte, reserved seats are $39-$54; GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission

July 2: Trace Adkins, ticket prices are $34-$49*

July 4: Brad Upton, 9:30 p.m. (opening act at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.); GA levels 3 and 5 are included with fair admission; reserved seats are $32-$44

* dinner packages available

The 2019 San Diego County Fair Paddock Concert Series lineup (free with paid fair admission)

June 5: The Family Stone

June 6: Chuy Lizarraga

June 12: Big Brother & the Holding Company

June 13: Ivan & The Parazol

June 19: Blood, Sweat & Tears

June 20: Banda Machos

June 26: Bowzer and Johnny Contardo (formerly of Sha Na Na)

June 27: Who’s Bad

July 2: The Wailers

July 3: Canned Heat

July 4: Liquid Blue

The 2019 San Diego County Fair Solid Gold Concert Series (free with paid fair admission)