Clown Posse Wanted for Vandalizing South Bay Campuses

Chula Vista police are looking for a group of young men accused of dressing up like clowns and vandalizing several South Bay schools.

Investigators say the group is wanted for vandalizing three campuses in the Sweetwater Union High School District.

The group calls themselves "SD Killa Clowns" on social media.

Their posts show them clowning around on Montgomery High School's campus and at multiple other South Bay schools. But for the Chula Vista Police Department, it's no laughing matter.

“That’s messed up. They should respect the schools,” parent Andrea Welch said as she picked up her daughter from an event at Hilltop High School.

A post from October 15, 2019 shows the clowns posing and joking around at Castle Park Middle School in Chula Vista.

Police say the graffiti, which included monikers and the group’s name, was so damaging they're facing a felony vandalism charge.

An alleged member of the group who calls themselves "Shady the Clown" texted NBC 7 saying, "We don't completely condone defacing any school property. Spray painting is not what we do as a group. We just take pictures also leave something behind like a pumpkin and try to bring back the Halloween spirit in S.D."

Students don’t seem to be buying it.

“Tell them to stop because it's just wrong. You're just ruining other people's work it’s not helping the school or anything,” said Hilltop High sophomore Julio Ceballos.

Police said the jokesters also vandalized Montgomery High School’s mascot.

And at nearby Hilltop High School, police said the clown crew crashed a custodial golf cart. Posted on their profile is a picture of two clowns, one sitting in and the other on top of some type of golf cart.

Sophomore Gabrina Locke worries the damage will cost the students.

“There really is no point because funding and the schools are going to have to fix it and there’s going to be less activities and stuff like that,” she said.

CVPD said investigators have a good idea who the suspects are and said they have criminal evidence of their involvement in the vandalism.

A spokesperson for the Sweetwater Union High School District issued a statement saying they’re concerned about the safety of the community and are working with police.

